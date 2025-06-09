Isikeli 'Bullet' Senidoko. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s middleweight boxing champion, Isikeli ‘Bullet’ Senidoko can’t wait to fight Robin Hazelman later this month in the Kings Boxing Promotion in Suva.

The war of words and challenges has been going on for some time in the media and especially on social media.

Now fans have just have to wait for two weeks to witness this much anticipated.

Senidoko warns Hazelman that his career may end at the Vodafone Arena on the 25th of this month.

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“Robin Hazelman, if you thought this belt was yours, I’m sorry to tell you that this belt is mine and mine alone, so I tell you one thing on the 25th of this month, just come prepared because I’m going to unload everything, including knocking you out and your career.”

The promotion dubbed as ‘ The Bad Blood’ will see Mika Ravalaca take on Rohit Chauhan of India in the main bout, with the Oceania WBA Light Weight title on the line.