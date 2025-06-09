Businesses brace for global economic shifts

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

Fiji and Australia businesses will focus on navigating global economic uncertainty at the 2026 Joint Business Forum.

The event will examine strategies to help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing economic landscape.

Fiji-Australia Business Council President Himen Chandra says the forum comes at a critical time as businesses face shifts in the regional and global economic landscape.

“We have seen a lot of fertility within the economy, within the regional economy, within the global economy. So, it’s probably very timely to actually focus on these issues as Fiji and Australia economies are basically discussed at a high level through the government officials, through the private sector and the initiatives that we take.”

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Chandra explained that the theme ‘Strategy for a Shifting Landscape’ reflects the need for Fiji and Australia to discuss challenges affecting trade, investment and economic growth.

He said the forum would provide an opportunity for government and private sector leaders to identify ways to strengthen economic cooperation under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

The Fiji-Australia Joint Business Forum will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva from August 27 to 29.

Fiji-Australia Business Council Vice President Saud Minam states that interest in the event has been strong, with close to 50 registrations already received.

Minam adds that about 90 per cent of speakers have confirmed their participation, with the program expected to feature discussions on trade, investment, tourism and emerging opportunities.

The forum alternates between Fiji and Australia each year, with last year’s event held on the Gold Coast.