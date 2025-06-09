Haaland tells media to pile pressure on England

[Photo: REUTERS]

Norway striker Erling Haaland has urged the media to heap the pressure on England ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final, saying his side has nothing to lose.

England heads into Saturday’s clash as one of the tournament favourites and will be looking to move a step closer to winning their first World Cup since their historic 1966 triumph.

Haaland, who has scored seven goals in the tournament, joked that all the pressure should be on England as Norway embraces its underdog status.

“I think there are some clear favourites out there. England is one of them, so I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads.”

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England defender John Stones says his side knows the threat Haaland poses but insists they will treat Norway with the same respect as every other opponent.

Stones says England has produced some strong defensive performances throughout the tournament and is ready for the challenge.

Norway is chasing a place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time after returning to the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Norway will take on England at 9am Sunday in the third quarter final.

You can watch all the live actions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the FBC Sports platform.