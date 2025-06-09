Skills programme supports Fiji workforce

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The new Pacific Australia Skills Hub is being established to address Fiji’s workforce shortages, not to meet Australia’s labour needs.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has dismissed claims that the training centre is designed mainly to prepare workers for Australia.

Tuisawau says the hub is focused on closing Fiji’s technical skills gap, particularly in sectors facing growing demand for skilled workers.

“It is basically to work on fighting the skills gaps we have here in Fiji, specifically the technical skills.”

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The Minister says the centre will also strengthen the country’s local workforce by improving practical training and building the capability of local trainers.

He adds that the government wants more graduates to leave training with the practical skills employers need, reducing reliance on overseas expertise while supporting Fiji’s long-term development.