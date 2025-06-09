China notified Fiji before military exercise

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has acknowledged receiving an advance notification from the People’s Republic of China regarding a military training exercise conducted in the Pacific region on Sunday, 5th July.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Chinese authorities had informed Fiji ahead of the scheduled activity, stating that the exercise was part of routine military training.

The notification also assured the Fijian Government that the operation was not directed at any Pacific nation and did not pose a security threat to the region.

In response, Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace,” emphasising the importance of dialogue, transparency, mutual respect and adherence to international law in promoting regional security and prosperity.

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The Government also reiterated its support for the Rarotonga Treaty and its respect for development cooperation initiatives undertaken in the Pacific region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade said it would continue to engage constructively with regional and international partners to advance Fiji’s foreign policy priorities while supporting a peaceful, stable and secure Blue Pacific.