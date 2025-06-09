Indonesia daycare abuse case grows to 27 suspects

[Source: Reuters]

Indonesian police named 14 more people as suspects in an alleged child abuse and neglect case at a daycare ​centre in Yogyakarta city.

An official said bringing ‌the number of suspects to 27 people in a case which has sparked outrage in the country.

Police raided the daycare centre in late April, and said ​they found dozens of children aged between two and six ​years old with their hands and feet tied. Some ⁠children were tied to doors.

Police arrested 13 people at the time, ​including the owner of the Little Aresha daycare, its principal and ​caregivers, on suspicion of alleged child abuse and neglect. The daycare centre, located in the cultural city of Yogyakarta, was also operating without a licence, police ​said.

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The new suspects included 10 caregivers, a security officer and administration ​staff, Apri Sawitri, head of child protection at Yogyakarta’s police criminal investigation unit, ‌told ⁠Reuters.

Apri said the caregivers were named suspects because it is alleged that they “took part” in the child abuse and neglect, while the security officer and other staff are alleged to have “allowed” it to ​happen.

The new suspects are ​being questioned ⁠and police will make a decision on whether they have grounds to make any arrests, she added. ​

Reuters could not immediately contact the lawyers representing ​the suspects.

The ⁠police had completed their investigation into the first 13 suspects and the provincial prosecutor’s office is drafting formal charges to be submitted to ⁠a ​local court, Apri said.

It was unclear when ​the trial will start, she said, and more people could still be named as ​suspects with police investigations continuing.