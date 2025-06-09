FICAC responds to defence in FBC vehicle procurement case

Former FBC CEO, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed receiving representations from the lawyers of the former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and the current Chief Financial Officer.

The duo are charged over allegations linked to the procurement of a 3.0L Volkswagen Touareg valued at $207,470.

The case relates to the purchase of a company vehicle.

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Vimlesh Sagar appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa this morning at the Suva Magistrate Court.

Article continues after advertisement

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

FICAC lawyer, Setefano Komaibaba, sought time to formally reply to the defence for the documents that were requested.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Gul Fatima, told the court that they will wait and see what documents they get before they move on with their pre-trial matters.

Sagar’s lawyer, Ritesh Singh, also confirmed and requested FICAC to respond to their other requests as well before they can confirm their position.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of next month for a pre-trial conference.

This matter was discontinued in May last year, and the duo was charged again two months later.