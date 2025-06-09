Vatukoula eyes Skipper Cup return

[Source: Supplied]

Relegated side Vatukoula is determined to begin its 2026 Vodafone Vanua Championship campaign on a positive note when it takes on Yasawa at Churchill Park tomorrow.

After competing in the Skipper Cup last season, Vatukoula is now focused on earning promotion back to Fiji Rugby’s top-tier competition.

Head coach Emori Ratu admits preparations have been challenging, with a number of players balancing rugby commitments with work responsibilities, but remains confident in his squad.

“We’re now preparing for our opening game this week against Yasawa. I have faith in my boys and I know we will play a good game even though our preparation hasn’t been whole due to the players having to attend work and changes of shift.”

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Ratu believes his side has what it takes to match Yasawa and make a strong start to the season.

“I am confident that we will give Yasawa a good game tomorrow. We will try our utmost best to get back into the Skipper Cup, a place where we were last season.”

Vatukoula will be looking to lay down an early marker in its quest for promotion when the Vanua Cup gets underway at 3pm tomorrow.

The Vanua and Ranadi competitions gets underway tomorrow.

Vanua fixtures sees Bua play Macuata at Bua College, Yasawa hosts Vatukoula at Churchill Park, and Northland takes on Ra.

In other games, Coastland play Northern Bulls at Narauyaba, Nasinu meet Ovalau at Buckhurst Park, and Namosi battles Serua at Thompson Park.

Six Ranadi games will be played with Bua facing Taveuni, Yasawa hosting Vatukoula, Ra travels to Northland, Coastland will be up against Northern Bulls, Navosa tackling Ovalau, and Malolo faces Serua.