News

Calls to improve Levuka hospital infrastructure

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 9, 2026 12:53 pm

[File Photo]

An Ovalau resident has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of Levuka Hospital, saying patients are being forced to share a single ward because the men’s ward has been converted into office space following last year’s fire.

Speaking during the Fiji Media Association Town Hall Forum in Levuka, Kevin Hennings described the state of the hospital as “very poor” and called for urgent action to improve conditions for patients.

Hennings says the inpatient wards and bathrooms are in poor condition, while the hospital is no longer able to separate male, female and children’s patients as originally intended.

He says, although the hospital has designated wards for men, women and children, everyone is now being accommodated in one room because the men’s ward has been turned into an administrative office.

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Responding to the concerns, Levuka Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr Malakai Ranuve confirmed that the men’s ward was converted into administration and health offices after the hospital’s original administration building was destroyed by fire in November last year.

Dr Ranuve says the temporary arrangement was necessary to ensure hospital services continued despite the loss of office space.

He also announced that major repair works are now underway after development partners came forward with funding to restore the damaged administration building.

Dr Ranuve says architectural and structural engineers inspected the site about three weeks ago, and the Ministry is now working closely with the Heritage authorities because of the historic status of Levuka.

He says repairs to the administration building are expected to take about six months.

Once completed, the administration staff will move out of the current ward space, allowing the hospital to restore additional inpatient beds and improve ward arrangements.

Dr Ranuve also revealed that the full renovation of Levuka Hospital has been earmarked for the current financial year.

He says while the Ministry focused on upgrading health facilities throughout the rest of Lomaiviti during the last financial year, attention will now shift to the main hospital in Levuka.

The concerns were raised as residents called on the Government to accelerate improvements to essential public services on Ovalau, including healthcare and infrastructure.

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