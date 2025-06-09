Lack of incentives causing sugar decline: Lautoka farmer

[Photo: FILE]

Lautoka cane farmer Ajendra Sharma believes stronger incentives are needed to encourage more growers to remain in the sugar industry.

Speaking during the Sugar Industry Special Committee consultation in Lautoka, Sharma raised concerns over the declining interest among farmers.

He says improved support measures, including better harvesting solutions, could help address challenges faced by growers.

Speaking about the importance of track harvesters in easing harvesting, Sharma questioned the progress on the government’s plan to provide four-track harvesters for the industry.

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He noted that when Charan Jeath Singh served as the Sugar Minister, he promised that track harvesters would be provided, and he questioned what progress had been made.

“When the Coalition Government was formed, if I am not mistaken, we were told by our Minister, Charan Jeath Singh, that we would be getting four-track harvesters. One for Vanua Levu and three for Viti Levu. Any idea what happened about that? If we do have track harvesters, it will make the harvest easier for the hilly parts, but the thing is, everybody is forgetting all these things.”

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna responded, noting that one track harvester is currently with the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji.

However, he said, the machine is undergoing repairs after being damaged in a fire incident.

The Minister highlighted that assessment and research on the machine would begin once it is repaired.

To further incentivise the industry, Ajendra Sharma also called for the return of the additional payment for farmers who harvest green cane.

“Before last year, we had green cane, and we were getting $5 extra per tonne if we harvested green cane. If you guys do pay $5 extra to the farmers, the farmers will show more interest, right? We will have good quality sugarcane, good quality and good quantity, and we, all of us, will make money.”

He believes incentives for green cane harvesting would encourage farmers to improve cane quality and contribute to higher production.

Sharma says creating a more supportive environment for growers will be important in attracting new farmers and strengthening the future of Fiji’s sugar sector.