Flying Fijians promise improved display

[Photo: FIJI RUGBY/ FACEBOOK]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere believes Fiji will deliver a much-improved performance following last week’s defeat to Wales in the Nations Championship.

Despite the disappointing result, Ikanivere remains confident the side can bounce back and better execute the style of rugby Fiji is renowned for.

The skipper acknowledged that while the team was eager to play its natural attacking game against Wales, patience would be key moving forward.

“We’ll be better, I know that for sure. We wanted to play the brand of rugby that we’re known for, but it’s all about being patient.”

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The Flying Fijians will be looking to put those lessons into practice when they face England in their next Nations Championship outing this weekend.

The match kicks off at 1.10am on Sunday morning, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.