PM condemns state vehicle misuse

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has condemned the misuse of state vehicles, labelling it irresponsible.

His comments come as a total of 826 government vehicle accidents occurred between March 2023 and April this year.

This was highlighted by Opposition MP Premila Kumar, who stated that repair costs came to $7.39m, but the government only paid around $575,894 as insurance access.

Rabuka says he regrets such incidents, as it puts extra burden on government expenditure.

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“Rather than repairing and replacing, we could have used a lot of that (funding) to finance development, particularly in the social area.”

Rabuka says the government is now reviewing stricter accountability measures for all state vehicle operators to prevent further financial loss.