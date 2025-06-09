FICAC ready for trial next month

FICAC will be calling 15 witnesses in this matter. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has assured the Suva Magistrates Court that they are ready to proceed with the trial involving the former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and the Chief Financial Officer.

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Vimlesh Sagar appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office for gain and general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between 2017 and 2024, he pursued five legal cases without board approval, resulting in a loss of $138,813.37.

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Sagar faces one count of general dishonesty causing a loss for allegedly approving payments amounting to $15,075.88 to R Patel Lawyers without board approval in 2023.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer Gul Fatima told the court that they have sent all their representations to FICAC however have not received any response since March.

Sagar’s lawyer, Ritesh Singh also stated that they are awaiting FICAC on whether they will continue with the charges or not based on the submissions they have made to FICAC.

FICAC laywer, Setefano Komaibaba told the court that they will look into the defense’s requests and will send them a fresh set of agreed facts.

FICAC will be calling 15 witnesses in this matter.

The matter will be called again for final pre-trial checks on the 31st of this month.