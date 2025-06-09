Young entrepreneur turns vision into award-winning business

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Starting a business with no experience did not stop young entrepreneur Naida Maqbool from building an award-winning Fijian brand.

Maqbool says she had no business knowledge or farming background when she identified an opportunity in agriculture after seeing the millions Fiji spends importing agricultural products.

She says her goal was not just to build a business but to create authentic Fijian products that would showcase the country’s innovation, natural resources and premium quality on the global stage.

Maqbool believes Fiji has the potential to compete internationally and wanted to prove local products can stand alongside the world’s best.

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She says witnessing families struggling with poverty inspired her to work with farmers and landowners, helping them make better use of their land while creating jobs and new income opportunities.

Maqbool says the company’s journey began with ginger and, despite numerous challenges, she refused to give up.

She says failure should not be feared because it is one of life’s greatest teachers.

The entrepreneur admits she started with little understanding of the paperwork and processes involved in running a business, but credits her dedicated team for helping transform Zonah United into a successful enterprise that earned a Prime Minister’s Award.

Maqbool is encouraging young people to find their passion, start with what they have, remain consistent and never lose sight of their goals.

She says young entrepreneurs should dream big, stay hungry, work hard and remain humble.