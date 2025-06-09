Bondwell boosts digital learning for vulnerable children

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

More vulnerable children in Naitasiri will now have access to computers for their education after Bondwell donated desktop computers to two Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC) Learning Centres.

The donation was handed over yesterday and strengthens FENC’s efforts to improve digital access for children in underserved communities.

The partnership stems from discussions that began two years ago between FENC National Executive Coordinator Nirmala Nambiar and Fiji Mushroom Association President Seruwaia Kabukabu.

FENC now operates five Learning Centres in Naitasiri, as well as centres in Tovata-Makoi, Nuku in Serua and Namulomulo in Nadi.

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FENC thanked Bondwell for supporting its mission from the outset, saying the donation of computers and ongoing IT support will give more students the opportunity to develop digital skills.

Bondwell Enterprise Solutions Consultant Sarafina Wedlock says the company is excited to see the children benefit from the donation and hopes it will help inspire some of them to pursue careers in information technology.

FENC says it looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Bondwell to create more opportunities for vulnerable children across Fiji.