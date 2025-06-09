New Caledonia first up for Junior Bula Boys

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Junior Bula Boys, who are now in Papua New Guinea, will complete their final preparations before beginning their OFC U-16 Men’s Championship campaign this weekend.

It will also mark the start of their road to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2027.

Fiji is in Group A with New Caledonia, Samoa, and host nation PNG.

They’ll meet New Caledonia on Sunday, then Samoa next Wednesday before wrapping up the group games with PNG three days later.

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Defending champions New Zealand have been drawn alongside the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and the qualifying winner, Vanuatu, in group B.

The tournament carries added significance, with the top three teams earning qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2027.

Fiji will be aiming to secure its third appearance at the global event, having previously qualified twice.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar, who guided Fiji to qualification in the previous two U-16 campaigns, will once again lead the national side.

The squad features talented young players from across Fiji, including two New Zealand-based players identified during last year’s Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand.