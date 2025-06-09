Shipping disruption put Taveuni tourism at risk

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is calling for urgent government intervention over ongoing shipping disruptions affecting Taveuni.

Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington says hotels and resorts are struggling to secure fuel needed for electricity, water supply and emergency systems.

She also points out that the issue is also affecting households, farmers, transport providers and other essential services.

Lockington says while it supports the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji’s role in ensuring vessel safety, regulatory enforcement must be matched with practical solutions.

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She says maritime transport should be treated as critical national infrastructure, not just a commercial service.

The association is urging the government to bring together agencies, regulators and shipping operators to restore reliable services.

Lockington adds that focus is not on blame, but on ensuring island communities continue to receive essential supplies.