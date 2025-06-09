Qaqa ready to clear first Commonwealth hurdle

[File Photo]

Fiji’s lone hurdler Errol Qaqa says months of hard work have him feeling ready to make the most of his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, Scotland.

Currently in national camp, Qaqa says preparations have gone according to plan despite battling an injury earlier this year, with the final stages of training focused on sharpening his performance ahead of departure.

He says the standard of competition has continued to rise, making preparations even more demanding, but believes the work put in over recent months has him in a strong position.

“Preparations has been really, really good. In terms of my injury earlier in the year, we’ve been taking care of that and the physios have been really great. It’s been difficult, hard sometimes because the level of competition has really levelled up in terms of the Commonwealth Games, but so far, so good.”

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Beyond the competition, the 400-metre hurdler is also eager to experience a new part of the world, with Glasgow marking not only his first Commonwealth Games but also his first trip to Europe.

Having previously competed across Asia, the Americas and the Pacific, Qaqa says he is excited to experience the culture and atmosphere while using the Games to measure himself against some of the world’s best hurdlers.

The games will start on the 23rd of this month until the 2nd of August.