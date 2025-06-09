No room for complacency says Tawake

[Photo: NETBALL FIJI]

Fiji Pearls defender Kalesi Tawake says the squad is enjoying a fresh approach to their preparations under new guidance, with players quickly adapting as they sharpen their game plan.

While things have been smooth sailing in camp so far, Tawake says there will be no room for complacency, with the Pearls set to respect every opponent they face.

Tawake says the team is leaving no stone unturned as it ramps up preparations for the challenge ahead.

“Preparations have been going well so far. We’ve got so much of a difference of preparations compared to what we’re used to. I was so grateful and blessed to have Michi on board with us and her team. And the girls are just soaking it all in, and we’re excited. We’re working on our game plan, and everyone’s just getting ready to hit the court”

Article continues after advertisement

Beyond chasing results, the team is committed to making a lasting impact off the court by empowering women and developing future leaders.

The Fiji Pearls will take on Singapore in their first match tomorrow at 11am.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.