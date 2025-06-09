FEO warns against false election information

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Elections Office has warned that individuals and political parties who publish false or misleading information about Fiji’s electoral processes could face prosecution under the Electoral Act.

In a statement, the FEO said it had noted the circulation of misinformation relating to the National Register of Voters and other electoral processes and stressed that any claims should be based on credible evidence and verified information.

The office said Section 144A(1) of the Electoral Act 2014 prohibits the publication of information that is known, or reasonably believed, to be false and likely to influence the outcome of an election or undermine public confidence in the Supervisor of Elections or the Electoral Commission.

It said those convicted of breaching the provision could face a fine of up to $50,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

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The FEO also reassured the public that the National Register of Voters is maintained in accordance with Fiji’s electoral laws through ongoing voter registration and nationwide and overseas registration drives.

They also noted the regular data verification exercises conducted with agencies including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Immigration, the Fiji National Provident Fund and the Fiji Corrections Service.

According to the office, these checks include verifying records of deaths, citizenship status, and other changes that may affect voter eligibility, with verification processes intensified during election periods.

The FEO said it had assessed several claims regarding the voter register and other electoral processes and found them to be unsupported by the facts.

It is encouraging members of the public to obtain election-related information from its official communication channels and seek clarification before publishing or sharing information, saying responsible sharing of accurate information is essential to maintaining public confidence in Fiji’s electoral system.