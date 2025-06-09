Man hospitalised after early morning Namadi accident

[Photo: VASENAI SOQO]

A man remains hospitalised after a rubbish truck crashed into a tree along Vunakece Road in Namadi Heights this morning.

The truck was collecting rubbish when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

Police say the passenger suffered serious injuries, including a deep cut to the back of his leg, and remains admitted to the hospital.

The driver was also taken to the hospital but has since been treated and discharged.

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Police officers remained at the scene for several hours as investigations into the cause of the crash continued. Authorities have not released further details.