BSP teams up with RLWC

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson shake hands, announcing BSP as a major sponsor and official exclusive banking partner of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Today marks 100 days until the opening game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Our Vodafone Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula are going to be part of the month-long tournament, which kicks off on October 15 in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

As Fiji, PNG, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga are taking part, BSP Bank has come in as a major sponsor of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

It also highlights the bank’s commitment to sport, community, and regional pride across the South Pacific.

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PNG will also host matches at the Santos National Football Stadium on 17 and 24 October, with their men’s team playing Lebanon and Samoa, and in the women’s game, they’ll host the Fiji Bulikula and France.

As the South Pacific’s International Bank, BSP’s sponsorship of RLWC26 aims to support national pride across the South Pacific and the growth and visibility of rugby league in the region while engaging communities, customers, and our staff.

BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson said: “With teams participating in the Rugby League World Cup from PNG and the South Pacific, it’s natural for BSP to play a role as a major sponsor. It reflects our purpose to champion prosperity in the South Pacific by supporting a platform that unites the region and helps inspire communities and national pride.

“Our sponsorship will be supported by a marketing campaign and a series of events across all our markets that are designed to bring our customers and South Pacific communities closer to the excitement of the Rugby League World Cup.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “Bank South Pacific has been a longstanding supporter of rugby league and the communities that sit at the heart of our game. We’re pleased to welcome them as a major partner of the Rugby League World Cup.

“The Pacific is one of the game’s great success stories. The rise of Pacific nations on the international stage reflects the talent, passion and connection to rugby league right across the region. BSP’s support will help strengthen that progress as we build towards a landmark World Cup in 2026.”

BSP encourages its customers, staff, and communities to come together in support of the campaign, celebrating the spirit of teamwork and excellence.