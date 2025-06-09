New tech deal to transform digital future

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s digital transformation drive will be strengthened through a new partnership focused on artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology skills development.

Telecom Fiji and TOPPAN Ecquaria have signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to introduce AI-enabled platforms, automation tools and modern digital services for government agencies, businesses and institutions.

The partnership will combine Telecom Fiji’s telecommunications infrastructure and local knowledge with TOPPAN Ecquaria’s expertise in digital government, smart nation solutions and transformation platforms.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar said the agreement was an important step towards strengthening Fiji’s digital capabilities and creating new opportunities through technology.

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He said the partnership would help build a more connected digital environment while supporting innovation across different sectors.

TOPPAN Ecquaria Managing Director Chong Ser Wah said the collaboration would help organisations across Fiji benefit from opportunities created by digital transformation.

The agreement will also focus on building local digital skills through training, knowledge sharing, and capacity development in areas such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, and emerging technologies.

The two organisations will explore digital solutions for key sectors such as government, education, healthcare, financial services, tourism and agriculture.

The partnership aims to support the development of a smarter and more digitally connected Fiji.