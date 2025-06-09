USP Rugby League backed to build on strong foundation

[Source: FNRL Community & Pathways/Facebook]

The future of grassroots rugby league in Fiji looks promising, but greater investment and stronger community support will be key to unlocking its full potential.

Long-time Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup supporter Tommy Finau believes there is still plenty of room for the Fiji National Rugby League to strengthen its local club competitions, particularly with the rapid rise of the women’s game.

Finau, whose son represents the USP Rugby League team, says one of the most encouraging developments this season has been the enthusiasm shown by the women’s competition.

He says it has been refreshing to see female players turn up every Saturday eager to compete, adding that the competition has enormous potential if it continues to receive the right backing.

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Having followed the USP side throughout the past two seasons, Finau says the club has continued to make steady progress.

He credits the team’s commitment during the off-season, where players kept active through training and friendly matches, helping maintain momentum heading into the Vodafone Cup campaign.

The club also heads into the season with confidence after both its men’s and women’s teams enjoyed success at last year’s Fijian Cup tournament in Singapore, a result that continues to motivate the players.

After falling short in last season’s Vodafone Cup finals campaign, Finau says the team is determined to go one step further this year and improve on its previous finish.

He believes achieving that goal will depend not only on the players’ efforts but also on the level of support they receive.

Finau says financial assistance, sponsorship, family encouragement and strong public support all play a vital role in helping clubs develop players and remain competitive throughout the season.

With the Vodafone Cup continuing to grow, he believes sustained investment at club level will be crucial to ensuring rugby league continues to thrive across Fiji.