Public health law overhaul underway

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s Public Health Act is set for a major overhaul, with stakeholders in the Northern Division calling for stronger enforcement and greater community involvement to tackle public health issues.

The Standing Committee on Social Affairs is continuing consultations on the proposed Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2026, with submissions focusing on improving public health enforcement, waste management and living conditions in both urban and rural communities.

Among those making submissions was Macuata Provincial Council Office Conservation Officer Vasiti Vosabalavu, who says Turaga ni Koro and community health workers should play a greater role in monitoring public health issues within their communities.

“But at a community level, I would like to raise that we need to, we probably can amend the job description to actually monitor and maybe give experimental notices or something like that at a community level. And then we actually can refer it to the Ministry of Health, the health inspectors. The reason being health inspectors and environment officers or conservation officers are not always in the communities to be monitoring all of these things.”

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The Ministry of Health says the proposed legislation already provides for a Central Board of Health to appoint officers for municipal and rural local authorities, while recommendations to expand the role of Turaga ni Koro will require further discussion.

The consultation also heard submissions from the National Fire Authority, which highlighted the need for better access to water sources and fire hydrants in villages outside municipal boundaries to strengthen emergency response.

Public consultations in the Northern Division continue this week as stakeholders help shape amendments to Fiji’s public health laws before the Bill is presented to Parliament.