Vakatawa grateful for Fiji chance

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Virimi Vakatawa’s first season with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has led to an opportunity he was not expecting, a call-up to the Flying Fijians squad.

The former France international was initially named in FIJI Water Flying Fijians extended 50-member squad but did not make the final 32 selected for the Nations Championship.

Vakatawa said his focus was solely on establishing himself at the Drua, making his inclusion in the wider national squad a welcome surprise.

“I was so surprised when I got picked in the 50-man squad because I wasn’t planning to try and fight for a spot. I was just trying to go back and play for the Fijian Drua team.”

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The experienced midfielder said representing Fiji is a privilege and described his current opportunity with the national team as a dream come true.

“When my name was announced in the 50-man squad I was really grateful. And now that I’m here, it’s like a dream come true.”

Vakatawa joined the Flying Fijians camp this week as injury cover for Semi Radradra and is in contention for selection ahead of Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against England.

The match kicks off at 1am on Sunday Morning and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.