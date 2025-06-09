Khan's notice of motion refused

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Suva High Court has refused the notice of motion to vacate the guilty plea by Imran Khan in a case of contravening a restraining order.

Khan appeared before Justice Thusara Rajasinghe this morning.

He pleaded guilty on the 11th of last month.

The Judge noted that Khan’s claims of being unable to fully understand the consequences of his guilty plea were not reasonable because he was asked by the court whether he was threatened or was under pressure to plead guilty, which he refuted.

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Khan told the court that he pleaded guilty of his own free will, and he agreed to the summary of facts that was put to him.

The high court noted that Khan was represented by counsel when he entered a guilty plea.

Rajasinghe stated that there is no reason to accept the change of plea because the previous counsel explained this as a civil or regulatory matter.

The mitigation was filed today in court, while the sentencing submissions were filed last week.

He will be sentenced next Tuesday.