Greener future starts with children

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Teaching children to care for the environment from a young age is key to building a cleaner and more sustainable Fiji, according to the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya.

Speaking at Naikawaga Kindergarten in Tailevu, Tabuya says the habits children develop today will shape the country’s future.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry presented the school with compost bins, compost buckets, gardening tools and stationery, making it the first kindergarten in Fiji to receive a composting package.

Tabuya adds that introducing composting, recycling and waste management at an early age will help children understand that protecting the environment begins with simple daily actions.

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She also encouraged parents to teach children good values at home, including respect, responsibility and the importance of caring for their surroundings.

The Minister says children can become environmental champions by setting a positive example and encouraging others to dispose of rubbish properly.