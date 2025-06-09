Entertainment

Dhupia’s debut International Film 52 Blue to open London Indian Film Festival

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July 7, 2026 9:01 am

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Neha Dhupia is all set to mark a major milestone in her career as her first international feature film, 52 Blue, gears up to open the prestigious London Indian Film Festival with its European premiere at BFI Southbank on July 9.

The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response for Neha’s striking transformation and powerful performance. Audiences and critics alike have praised the emotional depth of the film, making 52 Blue one of the most anticipated showcases at the festival this year.

Adding to the excitement, globally celebrated football icon Lionel Messi is also associated with the film, further amplifying international attention around the project.

The film’s global appeal, coupled with its emotionally rich storytelling, has made it a standout title on the festival circuit. Neha Dhupia will be attending the grand premiere in London alongside acclaimed actor Adil Hussain and the ensemble cast of the film.

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The premiere is expected to draw international cinema lovers, industry veterans, and members of the South Asian film community from across the globe.

Speaking about this special moment, Neha Dhupia shared, “52 Blue will always be an incredibly special film for me because it marks my first international project, and to see it opening a festival as prestigious as the London Indian Film Festival feels surreal.

As actors, we constantly seek stories that move us, challenge us, and stay with us long after the camera stops rolling, and this film did exactly that for me.

The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging, especially the love coming in for my character and performance. It reassures you that audiences are connecting with the emotional world of the film.”

She further added, “To have our European premiere at the iconic BFI Southbank is a huge honour for the entire team. Sharing this moment with such talented co-actors like Adil Hussain and the rest of the cast makes it even more memorable.

The association of someone as globally admired as Lionel Messi with the film has also brought an incredible spotlight to the project internationally. I genuinely cannot wait to experience the audience reaction in London and celebrate this journey with everyone who has been part of bringing 52 Blue to life.”

With international attention building steadily around the film, 52 Blue is poised to make a strong impact at the London Indian Film Festival, setting the stage for an exciting global journey ahead.

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