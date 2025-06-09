Three granted bail in million dollar case

[Photo: FILE]

Three people facing charges of laundering over one million dollars between 2017 and 2022 appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court this week.

Anish Sagar, Avinesh Chand and Usha Kiran are charged with 747 counts of money laundering and six counts of theft.

It is alleged that between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2022, Sagar and Chand, while employed as financial officers of Superb Distributors Pte Ltd, dishonestly stole a total of over one million dollars belonging to the company

It is further alleged that during the same period, the accused persons concealed and disposed of over $345,000 being part of the stolen funds.

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It is alleged that they transferred the money in 747 transactions into Chand’s wife’s inactive business bank account, Usha Enterprise and thereafter transferred those funds into their respective personal bank accounts and in doing so, knew, or ought to have reasonably known, that the money were proceeds of crime, derived from unlawful activity of theft from Superb Distributors Pte Ltd.

The accused persons were granted bail under strict bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to 10 August for plea.