Ricky Gervais revisits The Office for 25th anniversary

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais will revisit his favourite moments from the award-winning sitcom to commemorate 25 years since it launched in the UK.

The hit BBC show was created by comedians Gervais and Stephen Merchant and debuted in 2001. It followed the lives of office workers at Slough paper merchant Wernham Hogg.

It ran until 2003, with Gervais at the helm as office manager David Brent alongside stars such as The Hobbit actor Martin Freeman, who played bored salesman Tim Canterbury.

To mark its quarter-century anniversary, Gervais will host a YouTube special which will share previously untold and exclusive stories from set, and give fans insight into the mind of his cringeworthy, eccentric character.

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The 65-year-old comedian will also divulge his 25 favourite moments in the role as incompetent office manager Brent, and will delve into the inspiration behind some of the most memorable lines from the show.

In the trailer, Gervais promises fans the special will feature him chatting about his memories of the show, his favourite bits, and more.

Gervais’ YouTube channel will also become home to 25 years of archival content from his decades-long career, spanning The Office as well as his hit Netflix comedy series After Life, along with his stand-up shows.

The Office is widely regarded as one of the most influential and acclaimed British comedies, hailed for its innovative “mockumentary” style.

It starred Mackenzie Crook as pedantic paper salesman Gareth Keenan and Lucy Davis as receptionist Dawn Tinsley, and featured appearances from stars including Sally Bretton, Ralph Ineson and Joel Beckett.

The series won six Bafta TV Awards across its three-year run and has led to many popular international adaptations – most notably the Emmy-winning American version.

The Office US was wildly successful and aired for eight years, with Gervais and Merchant credited as executive producers as they helped to adapt the show.

It consisted of a star-studded cast including Steve Carell and John Krasinski, and featured appearances from stars such as Will Ferrell, Kathy Bates, Idris Elba and Catherine Tate.

Gervais’ special commemorating the 25th anniversary of The Office will be available to watch on his YouTube channel on Thursday in Australia.