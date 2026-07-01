Albenese announces funds for Drua franchise

Albenese says in recognition of the love of sports between the two countries they are investing to support the continuous operations of the Fijian Drua franchise. [Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua can expect an increased funding following the announcement of support from Australia by the Prime Minister Anthony Albenese at the Vuvale Reunion in Suva.

In his remarks, Albenese says in recognition of the love of sports between the two countries they are investing to support the continuous operations of the Fijian Drua franchise.

“We chose to fortify our bonds in the interests upholding democracy, stability and sovereignty and ofcourse as its tradition we chose to celebrate the fact that we are two nations and two people that love our sports our partnership and our obsession with all things rugby spans decades and I am delighted to announce at this reunion and under Vuvale Australia will increase our investment in the formidable Fijian Drua.”

Since their inception, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua were given $1.5 million annually by World Rugby which ended last Tuesday and to maintain operations within the drua, the government announced support in the last budget for the franchise through the Ministry of Finance, including benefits for businesses that would sign sponsorship with the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

Apart from the funding announcement for the drua, Albanese’s Vuvale Union is also setting aside $35 million in funds for sports development including Rugby Union.

The Australian Prime Minister further says that these funds come with the hopes to ensure security and peace in the region.