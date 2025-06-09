Recovery support reaches more farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture is currently assisting farmers affected by Tropical Cyclone Vaianu through the TC Vaianu Rehabilitation Programme.

They have assisted 178 farmers as of July 5th, out of the 513 farmers who have applied for support under the TC Vaianu Rehabilitation Programme.

They thank farmers and members of the public for their patience.

The Ministry also wishes to assure households and communities that have applied for the Home Gardening Initiative that it is aware of their strong interest in the programme and is working to have complete distribution of Home Gardening Kits before the end of July.

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The current delay is due to the limited availability of seeds, seedlings, potting mix, and other kit components from existing suppliers and not a lack of commitment.

The Ministry is working closely with vendors to secure the required quantities and expedite packaging and distribution processes.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry wishes to thank farmers and members of the public for their patience and dedication, and that they are working on fulfilling every community and individual need.