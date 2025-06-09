Late blow ends Ronaldo run

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup journey has come to an end after Portugal suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in their Round of 16 clash this morning.

Spain substitute Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal in the first minute of stoppage time, finally breaking down a resilient Portuguese defence to send the European champions into the quarter-finals.

The result brought the curtain down on Ronaldo’s illustrious World Cup career, just a day after the Portuguese captain confirmed the 2026 tournament would be his last appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Portugal had frustrated Spain for much of the contest with a disciplined defensive display, but Merino made the breakthrough six minutes after coming off the bench, capitalising on Spain’s late pressure to secure victory at a packed Dallas Stadium.

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A visibly disappointed Ronaldo left the field to a standing ovation from supporters as Portugal’s World Cup campaign came to an end.

Spain will now face either co-hosts the United States or Belgium in the quarter-finals.