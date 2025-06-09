Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes strategic investor in Fizzy Goblet

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken her association with homegrown footwear and accessories label Fizzy Goblet a step further by becoming a strategic investor in the brand.

The move marks a significant milestone in a relationship that has evolved over more than a decade, with the actor now playing a more active role in the company’s future growth plans.

Kareena, who has been associated with Fizzy Goblet as its brand ambassador since April 2022, will now contribute beyond promotional campaigns.

As part of the expanded partnership, she will participate in the brand’s design selection process while also helping strengthen its visibility across Indian and international markets.