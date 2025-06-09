FLP challenges constitution review process

The Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry during their submissions to the Constitution Review Commission [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Labour Party has questioned the legitimacy of the current Constitutional Review Commission process.

It says any review of Fiji’s supreme law must be backed by Parliament.

In its submission to the Commission, the party says the review was established without prior parliamentary debate, endorsement or a legislative framework, which it believes weakens the democratic foundation of the process.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says while public consultation is important, constitutional reform must ultimately be guided through Parliament as the institution representing the people.

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“The party submits with the utmost respect that the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), as currently established and operating, lacks the necessary democratic legitimacy and parliamentary mandate required under the 2013 Constitution of the Republic of Fiji.This deficiency is not merely technical. It touches the foundational principle that the Constitution, as the supreme law, derives its authority from the people through their elected representatives in Parliament. An executive-initiated review process, without prior parliamentary endorsement, risks undermining public confidence in the integrity and ownership of any eventual reforms.”

The submission also outlines the party’s position on a range of issues, including national identity, land reform, electoral changes, institutional oversight, citizenship rights and judicial reform.

On citizenship, the party supports maintaining the constitutional principle that all citizens are known as Fijians and opposes any move to introduce ethnic categories or different classes of citizenship.

It says all communities must have equal rights and recognition under the Constitution.

On land issues, the Labour Party is calling for greater security for agricultural tenants and improved transparency in the administration of iTaukei land leases.

It has recommended a minimum 50-year lease period for agricultural purposes, the establishment of an independent lease review mechanism and the development of a national land use policy.

The party says agricultural land must be protected to support food security and economic development.

On electoral reform, it is proposing a mixed-member proportional representation system that combines constituency-based representation with proportional party-list seats.

The party says the current electoral system lacks direct accountability because MPs are elected from a single national constituency.

It is also calling for stronger parliamentary oversight of public borrowing and appointments to key independent institutions.

The submission recommends greater scrutiny of appointments to bodies such as the judiciary, police, military, Electoral Commission and audit institutions.

The party has also called for reforms to increase women’s participation in politics and improve representation of minority groups in public institutions.

On political participation, Labour wants dual citizens to be allowed to contest elections and is proposing a reduction in the residency requirement for parliamentary candidates.

The party has further raised concerns over delays in the justice system, calling for improved case management, digital court systems and greater access to legal services.

It also wants political party funding placed under the oversight of the Electoral Commission to strengthen transparency.

The Fiji Labour Party says the proposed reforms are aimed at strengthening democratic accountability, protecting equal citizenship and promoting national unity.