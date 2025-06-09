Unity Fiji calls for constitutional overhaul

[Photo: FILE]

Unity Fiji is calling for changes be made to the membership of key institutions such as the Constitutional Officers Commission and the Judicial Services Commission.

While presenting their proposals to the Constitution Review Commission, Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube proposed the membership of the COC be reverted to the independent private sector representatives.

“Under the 1997 constitution, COC members were all from the private sector. I know, because the COC appointed me, Governor. The 2013 constitution instead made the Prime Minister its chairman, and the Attorney General a member, politicizing the commission, with consequences that we have seen in the past few years.”

With regards to the JSC, Narube claims that the commission is dominated by judges, and chaired by the Chief Justice.

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He says this imposes risk to the independence of the JSC.

Narube adds that the party is proposing an independent process for appointing judges and the Chief Justice. He says the appointments should be overseen by a chairperson from outside the country.