Call for more women at the helm

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Women leaders in the public sector are being encouraged to lead with integrity, resilience and accountability as part of efforts to strengthen the civil service.

The call was made at the Women in Leadership Forum hosted by the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service under the Ministry of Civil Service.

The forum brought together middle and senior government managers to discuss the role of strategic leadership, institutional values and effective public service delivery.

Head of FLIPS, Atelaite Rokosuka, who moderated the discussions, said leaders must balance strategic vision with the core values of the Civil Service.

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Former Permanent Secretary Banuve Kaumaitotoya and former Secretary-General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua shared lessons from their years in public service, highlighting the importance of professionalism and ethical decision-making.

They encouraged women leaders to embrace innovation, mentor emerging leaders and approach challenges with courage while remaining guided by the rule of law.

The panellists said leadership is not defined by titles or positions, but by character, service and the ability to create positive change.

The forum concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing women’s leadership as a key part of building a professional, trusted and future-ready civil service that delivers better outcomes for Fijians.