Australia commits $145m to Fiji digital skills and education

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese along with Government Ministers at the opening of Pacific Australia Skills Hub in Suva.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, officially opened the Pacific Australia Skills Hub in Suva this afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Albanese said investment in education and skills is a key part of the Vuvale Partnership.

He added that under the Pacific Australia Skills Program, Australia and Fiji will establish TVET Centres of Excellence in Suva to help develop the skills needed to drive economic growth and support Fiji’s ambition of becoming a regional leader in the digital economy.

Albanese said they have committed $145 million through the Vuvale Partnership to support the key foundations of Fiji’s digital transformation.

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“Technology is rapidly changing the world of work, with new opportunities emerging every day right across our region. Australia’s partnership with Fiji will help us navigate these changes together to create more opportunities and brighter futures for our people.”

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Rabuka’s vision of making Fiji a regional ship maintenance and repair hub for the Pacific.

He added that Australia will work with leading Australian training partners to strengthen the Pacific Australia Skills Program, which has already helped thousands of Fijians gain qualifications, improve their skills, and build successful careers over the past two decades.