Tawake confident Fiji Pearls ready for Spirit Series challenge

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Pearls defender Kalesi Tawake, who has been ruled out of the squad due to injury, says the team is well aware of the challenges ahead as they prepare to face a strong line-up of opponents in the Spirit Series in Sydney.

The Pearls will open their campaign against Singapore before taking on the Indigenous All Stars, with their final match against the PNG Pepes.

Tawake says while each team brings a different style of play, Fiji will focus on their own strengths while using their knowledge of their opponents to their advantage.

“We’ve got four teams altogether. We’ve got our first game with Singapore and the second game with the Indigenous Australians. And our last game is with the PNG Pepes. I guess we’ve played against them already, and we know their strengths, and we know our strengths. So at this point, we’ll just play to our strengths and also just know our opponents.”

Article continues after advertisement

With the Pearls continuing to build under their new coaching direction, Tawake believes understanding their opposition will be key as they look to make a strong statement in the series.

The Fiji Pearls will meet Singapore at 1pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.