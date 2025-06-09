Cleary under pressure as Origin future comes into focus

[Photo: FILE]

Nathan Cleary will become NSW’s most-capped State of Origin halfback when he plays his 20th game in Wednesday night’s decider at Suncorp Stadium.

But despite the milestone, the Panthers star is under pressure to deliver after questions were raised about his ability to dominate at the Origin level.

Fox Sports columnist Paul Crawley says NSW should consider moving on from Cleary if the Blues lose the series, arguing the 28-year-old has had enough opportunities to cement his place.

Former Queensland great Cooper Cronk believes Cleary needs to back himself more, saying the halfback has been trying to do too much instead of playing to his strengths.

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Meanwhile, Dolphins playmaker Isaiya Katoa has emerged as a potential long-term challenger for the NSW No.7 jersey if Cleary fails to fire in the series decider.

The Blues will take on the Maroons at 10.05pm tonight, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.