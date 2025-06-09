Stronger infrastructure partnership forged with Kiribati

[Photo: Fiji Government]

Fiji and Kiribati are strengthening cooperation to address shared development priorities, with a focus on building resilient infrastructure, improving essential services and advancing sustainable solutions for Pacific communities.

This follows a meeting between the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, and Kiribati’s Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy, Tekeeua Tarati, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

The meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the two Pacific nations and provided an opportunity to exchange ideas on infrastructure development, renewable energy, water security, maritime transport and sustainable development.

Discussions also covered Fiji’s progress in renewable energy, its transition to electric vehicles, sustainable construction practices and efforts to modernise the maritime sector while reducing emissions.

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Ro Filipe Tuisawau reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with Pacific neighbours by sharing knowledge and experience to help address common challenges faced by Small Island Developing States.

Both ministers welcomed continued cooperation and future partnerships aimed at strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure, energy security, water systems and maritime connectivity for the benefit of the people of Fiji and Kiribati.