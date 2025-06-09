Ravalaca tells Chauhan to come prepared

Lightweight WBA Oceania champion Mikaele Ravalaca is sending a stern warning to India’s Rohit Chauhan to come prepared when he defends his title against the visitor in the Kings Boxing Promotions event later this month.

Ravalaca boats an impressive resume ahead of his boat, coming in with eight wins, seven by knockout and just one loss.

Ravalaca is calling out to his fans and supporters to come out in numbers as he aims to defend his title on home soil.

“My message to my opponent, Rohit, I hope you bring your A game and come prepared for this fight.”

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Their bout, titled “The Bad Blood” will be the main bout of the night.

The event is scheduled for the 25th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, will be Live on our streaming platform vitiplus, and will cost $99 for local viewers and $199 for those overseas.