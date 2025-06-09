Vanua and Ranadi competitions start on Friday

[Photo: FILE]

The Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi competition will kick off on Friday.

Fiji Rugby’s competitions were launched last week, and the Vanua and Ranadi rally competition begins on Friday with round one.

The second round will be held next Tuesday, and the third four days later.

This Friday’s Vanua fixtures sees Bua play Macuata at Bua College, Yasawa hosts Vatukoula at Churchill Park, and Northland takes on Ra.

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In other games, Coastland play Northern Bulls at Narauyaba, Nasinu meet Ovalau at Buckhurst Park, and Namosi battles Serua at Thompson Park.

Six Ranadi games will be played with Bua facing Taveuni, Yasawa hosting Vatukoula, Ra travels to Northland,Coastland will be up against Northern Bulls, Navosa tackling Ovalau, and Malolo faces Serua.