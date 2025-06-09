US military says it is conducting fresh strikes on Iran, after Trump says accord is 'over'

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. military said on Wednesday that it was ‌launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was “over.”

In a flare-up that sent ​oil prices up about 7%, Iran said on Wednesday it had struck U.S. military sites ​in Bahrain and Kuwait, triggering U.S. retaliatory strikes. The escalation had been triggered by ⁠Iran’s attacks on Tuesday on three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“At the direction of ​the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further ​degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command wrote in a post announcing Wednesday’s fresh round of strikes on X.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial ​shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

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Control of the strait, through which a ​fifth of global oil supplies pass, has given Tehran immense leverage, effectively allowing it to force a stalemate with the ‌world’s ⁠most powerful military.

While Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, analysts say Tehran uses such actions to underscore that leverage as it negotiates a long-term peace deal with the U.S.