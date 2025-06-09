Protecting natural resources is key to prosperity: Ratu Wiliame

[Photo: FILE]

Restoring degraded land and protecting Fiji’s natural resources is key to the nation’s long-term prosperity, says former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Speaking at the Fiji International Landcare and Sustainable Agriculture Conference this morning, Katonivere stressed that environmental protection must remain a national priority as communities face increasing pressure on forests, rivers and agricultural land.

He reminded conference attendees that healthy ecosystems are directly linked to resilient communities, stronger food systems and sustainable livelihoods.

Katonivere added that economic development and environmental conservation should not be viewed as competing priorities.

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Instead, he said sustainable development depends on balancing both, with communities playing a leading role in protecting land and natural resources.

“There can be no true Sautu if our rivers are polluted, our forests are depleted, and our soils are degraded. Nor can there be lasting prosperity if we neglect the resources entrusted to our care.”

Sautu is an iTaukei term that refers to peace, well-being, and prosperity.

The former President emphasised that protecting land and natural resources is not only about safeguarding the environment but also preserving Fijian traditions, which are deeply connected to the land.

Katonivere called for greater restoration of degraded land and the wider adoption of sustainable land management practices across Fiji.

He said traditional knowledge should be preserved alongside modern science and technology to strengthen environmental stewardship.

The former President encouraged young people to learn from their elders while embracing innovation, saying they would become the next custodians of Fiji’s natural resources.

He also urged researchers and development partners to work more closely with communities so that knowledge could be translated into practical action.