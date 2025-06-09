Argentina braces for Swiss challenge

[Photo: FILE]

Defending champions Argentina will renew their World Cup rivalry with Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Sunday, 12 years after Angel Di Maria’s extra-time winner knocked the Swiss out of the 2014 tournament.

Lionel Messi’s side booked their place in the last eight after staging a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt, recovering from two goals down with just 11 minutes remaining.

Messi says his team never gives up, adding that every World Cup match is proving to be a battle.

Switzerland also arrived full of confidence after making history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years, defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw.

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The Swiss will now attempt to upset the reigning world champions and end Argentina’s quest to defend their title.

Argentina will take on Switzerland at 1pm this Sunday in the final quarter-final match.

You can watch all the live actions of the FIFA World Cup on the FBC Sports platform.