Argentina stun Egypt with dramatic comeback

[Photo: REUTERS]

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback, scoring three goals in the final 11 minutes to beat Egypt 3-2 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Egypt looked set for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after Yasser Ibrahim’s first-half header and Mostafa Zico’s second-half strike gave them a 2-0 lead.

But Argentina fought back through Cristian Romero in the 79th minute before Lionel Messi levelled four minutes later with a powerful finish after earlier seeing his penalty saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

With stoppage time looming, Enzo Fernandez headed home Lautaro Martinez’s cross three minutes into added time to complete a remarkable turnaround.

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Argentina will now face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Kansas.