Kava bar owner calls for tougher and fairer enforcement

[Photo: FILE]

A Suva businessman who operates three kava bars and mini-marts has called on the police to carry out more random checks at kava bars and ensure the 1am closing rule is enforced fairly across all operators.

Speaking during a public forum on drug-related issues, Nausheem Ali said he supports stronger action to address the drug problem and believes kava bars could be used as a link to illegal drug activities if operators are not vigilant.

Ali said his businesses welcome random visits by the Police and the canine unit, even if it inconveniences customers, because he wants to ensure only genuine patrons use his establishments.

He said the Acting Attorney-General had previously visited one of his kava bars, adding that operators should work closely with the Government, Police and the wider community in tackling drugs.

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Ali also questioned whether the 1am closing time for kava bars had been formally gazetted or was simply a Cabinet decision. In response, the Acting Attorney-General said the matter had been considered by Cabinet and operators were required to close at 1am.

Ali said his businesses comply with the directive by closing before 1am, but claimed some kava bars continue operating until 6am without facing the same level of enforcement.

He stressed that he was not naming any businesses but said the police needed to apply the law equally to all operators.

Responding to the concerns, Assistant Commissioner of Police Meliki Sateki acknowledged there could be gaps in enforcement and assured those at the forum that the issue would be looked into.

Sateki said the Fiji Police Force works within its available resources but would assess the concerns raised to determine whether there was merit to the claims that some kava bars and nightclubs were not being monitored as consistently as others.

He assured participants that the police would examine the matter and take appropriate action if shortcomings in enforcement were identified.