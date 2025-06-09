Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery fly the flag

[Source: Reuters]

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, mingled with the crowds at Wimbledon and lent her support to the British hopefuls playing in the warm London ​sunshine.

Dressed in a blue trouser suit, the 44-year-old wife of heir to the throne ‌Prince William watched Arthur Fery, one of the last Britons remaining in the draw, in his early games against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen on Court 18.

The 23-year-old wildcard went on to win 5-7 7-6(3) 6-3 ​6-3.

In a courtside interview, a delighted Fery said he might have felt more nervous ​had he realised royalty was in the house.

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“I didn’t know she was ⁠here. I probably would have been a bit more tight if I did,” the French-born Fery ​said.

“There is lots of support at home in the U.K. so it’s fantastic to play in front of ​them. It’s great to do it for the U.K. Selfishly I am doing it for myself first – but I’m always behind the other players and wishing them success.”

The princess later switched to Court One, accompanied by double ​Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, where Katie Swan was battling 26th seed Madison Keys of the United ​States.

In a courtside interview, a delighted Fery said he might have felt more nervous ​had he realised royalty was in the house.

“I didn’t know she was ⁠here. I probably would have been a bit more tight if I did,” the French-born Fery ​said.

“There is lots of support at home in the U.K. so it’s fantastic to play in front of ​them. It’s great to do it for the U.K. Selfishly I am doing it for myself first – but I’m always behind the other players and wishing them success.”

The princess later switched to Court One, accompanied by double ​Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, where Katie Swan was battling 26th seed Madison Keys of the United ​States.

Fearnley lost to Spain’s Jaume ⁠Munar ​6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 while Choinski briefly looked capable of keep ​Fery company in the third round but went down 4-6 6-2 7-5 6-2 to American 17th seed Frances Tiafoe.